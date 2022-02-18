(STACKER) – On Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the summer of 2020 was the hottest on record in the Northern Hemisphere and the second-hottest summer globally.

Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Here are Pennsylvania’s most extreme temperatures of all-time:

– All-time highest temperature: 111° F (Phoenixville 1 E on July 10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -42° F (Smethport on Jan. 5, 1904)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.5 inches (York 3 SSW Pump Station on June 22, 1972)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Morgantown on March 20, 1958)

Tropical storm Agnes unleashed its fury on Pennsylvania in 1972 by claiming the lives of 48 people in the state and causing damages worth an astounding $2 billion.

According to The Evening News, the Susquehanna River, which has a normal volume of 23 billion gallons a day, began overflowing rapidly into Harrisburg as its volume increased to 650 billion gallons two days after the state experienced its most torrential downpour.