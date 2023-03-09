UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The MV Branch of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has announced they will hold their second informational meeting for all interested riders.

The meeting, to be held on Wednesday, March 15, will include a new rider meeting that will address safety, clothing, medications and day-of gear and equipment. The general meeting, which will include all new and returning riders, will include guest speaker Aubrey Kirley of Safe Harbor NY.

The Mohawk Valley’s Ride for Missing Children, now in its 27th year, will take place on Friday, June 2, and will visit schools all the way down its 90-mile route. There are several races across New York State including Albany on September 22 and Syracuse on September 29. New for 2023 is a virtual race, which has been going since February 1. The virtual ride will continue until September 30.

The meeting on March 15 will be at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. The new riders’ meeting will be at 6 PM at Room 117 in Francis A. Wilcox Hall. The General Meeting, for new and registered drivers, will be at 7 PM in the Schaefer Theater, also in Francis A. Wilcox Hall. You do not need to be registered to attend either meeting.

If you would like to register, visit the Ride’s website at give.missingkids.org. More information can also be found at the Mohawk Valley Ride’s Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/cnyridefamily.