(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states that mobile power banks from Fantasia Trading have been recalled, as the batteries in the power banks can overheat and catch fire.

The recall involves Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore20k) with model number A1366. These banks can be used to charge multiple devices such as laptops, tablets, and phones with a 30W maximum output.

The firm has received 10 reports of the incidents overheating and including one report of minor injuries.

The power bank is equipped with two USB cables and comes in a variety of colors. The power bank measures three inches wide, six inches long by one inch deep. Anker is engraved on the front and the model number is on the back of the power banks.

Those who have these power banks should stop using them and contact Fantasia Trading to receive a full refund as well as instructions on how to proerply dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

The item was sold in Target stores nationwide and online at Anker.com, Amazon.com, and eBay.com from October 2022 through January 2023 for about $70.