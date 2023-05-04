JEANNETTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police reported a missing woman Tuesday only to discover it was a hoax and now the woman is facing charges.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called about a woman, 23-year-old Chloe Stein, of Jeannette, who was allegedly abducted shortly after texting a friend about being pulled over by what she thought was a cop. Police later found her after she walked home –eventually admitting everything was made up.

PSP said Stein’s car was found abandoned on the side of the road on Radebaugh Road in the area of North Greengate Auto in Hempfield Township.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators said that Stein was on her way home from work the night of May 1 when she sent a text saying she was being pulled over by a suspected officer. After some time, the person who got the text never heard back and couldn’t get ahold of Stein.

On May 2, PSP issued a missing persons alert for Stein. Trooper Steve Limani said that “tens of thousands of dollars” were spent looking for her with man hours, K-9 units, a helicopter and more.

Investigators said that Stein showed up at her home around 7:30 p.m. that same night before eventually being taken to state police barracks for an interview.

It was reported that a tip from Penn State actually helped state police after learning she was supposed to graduate the same week but hadn’t been to classes in over a year, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

The complaint shows that Stein told investigators that she was abducted at gunpoint, blindfolded, and taken to various places around Westmoreland County.

Investigators said they found inconsistencies in her story and along with video and cellphone evidence, determined the whole story was made up. When confronted, Stein allegedly gave in and admitted that she made the whole thing up, the complaint reads.

While the complaint doesn’t state why she did this, court documents show she is being charged with a false alarm to an agency of public safety, false reports, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

Stein was arraigned Tuesday morning, May 3, and released with unsecured bail set at $25,000.