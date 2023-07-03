HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager who went missing in 2015 was found alive eight years later.

Rudy Farias IV was 17 years old when he vanished on March 6, 2015, while walking his two dogs near Tidwell Road in north Houston. The dogs were later found, but Rudy disappeared.

An electric billboard was put up in 2017 to help find him. Authorities said that Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

But on Sunday, Farias’ family and the Texas Center of the Missing said that Rudy, now 25, has been found safe and sound.

His family says he is in the hospital being treated for several injuries.