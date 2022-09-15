OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find a missing teenage girl from Georgia.

Police say 16-year-old Kareena Singh went missing in Owensboro on Tuesday. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes. Kareena also weighs around 160 pounds and is 5’3″ tall.

Police describe her as an “endangered runaway”. If you have any information that may help locate her, you’re asked call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.