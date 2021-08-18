Missing family of 3, pet dog found dead in remote area of Sierra National Forest

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of three reported missing in California late Monday was found dead Tuesday, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Muji, along with the family dog, were found in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, according to a statement released by deputies Tuesday.

Photo of the family dog provided by Rosanna Heaslett

The Northern California family was found in an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River. Their vehicle was found nearby.

An investigation to determine the cause of the family’s death is underway. Deputies said the area is being handled as a hazmat scene.

“This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver; my heart breaks for their family. Our sheriff’s chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time,” said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

