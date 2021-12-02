Missing children from Berwick found safe

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Earlier Wednesday we alerted you to two children who were missing out of Columbia County. State Police now say both children ages 4 and 6 have been found and are safe.

Police have issued a MEPA (Missing Endangered Person Advisory) and are searching for two missing children out of Berwick.

Police say the two children were last seen with Olivia Wilkerson also known as Pettus on Tuesday. She is described as a 33-year-old black female standing 5’7″, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say they are unsure of what she was wearing.

One of the missing children is Zoe Wilkerson, 4, she is 3′, 42 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a white tank top and grey pajama pants with stars on them.

The other missing child, Devin Wilkerson, 6, is 3’7″, 50 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and shorts.

Olivia is said to be operating a white 2011 GMC Acadia SUV with Deleware registration, PC283300. Police say she was last seen in the 200 block of East 2nd Street in Berwick.

Police believe these children may be in danger and also believe Olivia may be headed to Lebanon PA, Maryland, Delaware areas.

Police say the two children were removed from the residence, where they were staying on Tuesday night, by Olivia.

According to police, Olivia does not have guardianship of the children because of mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Olivia currently has a warrant out for her arrest for interfering with the custody of children.