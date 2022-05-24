Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on May 19, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Eric Mercer-Smallwood was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 9:15 am.

Smallwood was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with a white check on the front left side, black pants with white stripes on both legs, and black Nike shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smallwood.

