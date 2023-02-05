(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big!

The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x.

While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won $1 million! That’s not all though, two lucky Pennsylvanians matched four of the five numbers had the Powerball and had the Power Play, which multiples their winning based on the drawn multiplier. Saturday’s drawing was a two times multiplier, so those Pennsylvanians each won $100,000!

Three other players also match four of the five numbers with the Powerball but without the multiplier winning them $50,000 each.

With nobody winning the $700 million jackpot, the pot is expected to rise to an estimated $747 million or $403.1 million cash option for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing.

Do note, the $747 million jackpot is for the winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners can also take the cash option which for Saturday’s drawing was $375.7 million in cash.

In addition to one Pennsylvania winning $1 million. Three other million dollar tickets were sold in New Jersey, Oregon and Florida.

All Pennsylvania Lottery drawings can be watched live on WTAJ’s channel 10 at 11 p.m. You can also check the numbers on our website at wtaj.com/lottery.