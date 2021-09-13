Military members can get free tickets to a Penn State football game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Active duty, Guard and Reserve military members, veterans, Fallen and Gold Star families can apply online for complimentary tickets to the Penn State v. Rutgers football game, Nov. 20.

As part of Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week, the Seats for Servicemembers program honors the commitment and sacrifices of military members and their families. In its 10th year, the program offers free tickets to active and retired service members, as well as a complimentary tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center.

How to request tickets:

Military members, veterans and their families can visit the ticket application request website beginning at noon on Monday, Sept. 13, to request tickets on a first-come, first-served basis to the Nov. 20 game.

Tickets requests will fill up quickly.

All active duty, Guard and Reserve military members; veterans; and Fallen and Gold Star families will be eligible to redeem one complimentary ticket for themselves and up to three additional complimentary seats for immediate family members.

In addition, all qualifying individuals will be eligible to request up to two additional tickets for a discounted rate of $35 per person.

All sign-ups are simply requests until confirmed via email by Penn State Athletics.

Those who qualify for the free seats but already bought their ticket to the Penn State-Rutgers game are invited to attend the pregame tailgate.

A ticket is required to enter the tailgate. For those who already have tickets to the game, email seatsforservice@psu.edu to request tickets for the pregame tailgate.

How to donate tickets:

In addition, supporters can still purchase Seats for Servicemembers tickets that will be donated to military members by clicking here or by calling 1-800-NITTANY, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for the Seats for Servicemembers program are only $35 per service member.

Penn State hosted more than 7,000 military members for the game against Indiana in 2019.