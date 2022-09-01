HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Office of the Attorney General has announced that a woman was arrested in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County.

According to a release, Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Ressources/Go2Detailing, which was a car detailing business with her boyfriend Scott Mogel. Mogel passed away in 2020.

The investigation that was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of the Attorney General revealed that both Cummings and Mogel allegedly forced minors, including foster children in their care, to work at their business without compensation.

The investigation into Cummings started in 2020 when a victim’s family learned of the alleged abuse and contacted Lewistown Police.

Cummings and Mogel allegedly forced minors to work at the business, washing and detailing cars and performing clerical duties without compensation. The victims slept on air mattresses at the business in the same room as Mogel, Cummings, and Cummings’ children. In addition, food was kept in a locked refrigerator only to be eaten at designated mealtimes.

“The details of this case are disturbing. These individuals took advantage of vulnerable young people, some of which were under their care as foster parents, for the profit of their business,” AG Shapiro said. “Our office is committed to holding individuals accountable who take advantage of children. We are grateful for our partnership with local law enforcement and the Pennsylvania State Police for helping make this possible.”

On Wednesday, Aug 31, troopers arrested cummings and charged her with

Involuntary Servitude

Criminal Conspiracy

Unlawful Restraint

False Imprisonment of a Minor

Trafficking in Individuals

Nonpayment of Wages

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney Megan Madaffari. All charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.