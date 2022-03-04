HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Vlada Prymak came to America from Ukraine 26 years ago. While much of her family is in Kyiv, she’s in Pennsylvania, showing her support for her home country.

“I have my mom, my sister, her husband, our nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers. It’s a lot, it’s a big family, a big Ukrainian family,” said Prymak.

Her family is in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and planning to stay.

“They decided as soon as the war started, they are going to stay,” said Prymak.

Vlada’s mother is 77-year-old and can hear explosions in the distance.

“She doesn’t even want to go in the basement because she feels more comfortable at home,” said Prymak.

Thankfully, Vlada can talk to her family on the phone every day.

“When you’re talking to your loved ones, you don’t want to show your weaknesses,” said Prymak.

Vlada is showing her strength and she’s not alone. The Latino Hispanic American Community Center held a rally in Harrisburg to display solidarity with those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. People from the community center and the surrounding area stood with flags of Ukraine and other allies who support the country.

Vlada says everyone can do their part by putting aside their differences, and showing united support for Ukraine and its people.

“Support will come from understanding, said Prymak. “When you unite, you can do a lot.”