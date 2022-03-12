MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Parents, teachers and leaders came together Friday morning in a show of support for students of the Middletown community in Frederick County, Maryland.

Dozens of people gathered together to stand against racism and violence after three students were charged with posting photos on social media posing with guns and threatening to kill Black students.

What started off as a situation of division is bringing the Middletown community together. The middle school’s Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) said that Friday’s rally was about changing the narrative.

“As a mom and us it was very painful, very painful. And you know, in my heart goes out, especially to our African-American kids,” said Yanita Gordon, who is the parent of an 8th grader at Middletown Middle School and president of the PTSA.

“We don’t hate those boys. We hate what they did. We hate those images. We hate those words. But they’re our children to… that the hardest part is like, you know when your kids push you away and do these things, you gotta love them harder,” said Gordon.

“We want to take the image of our town back to show the Frederick County and the Greater Washington DC area that the image (that) is shown and the words used are not Middletown. They don’t represent Middletown, and that’s not who we are,” Gordon added.

She says the intent was to also show that they are united. She says change also starts at home.

“As a community and as families, it’s these, it’s the mundane every day really that kind of like I think the roots grow from there with our relationship with our kids. Be involved with them. As adults and parents we need to model ourselves as better communicators and uniters is not dividers,” said Gordon.

Frederick County police say this is still an ongoing investigation. The middle school plans to set their consequences for the students when the investigation is complete.

One of the three students is even facing a gun charge for holding a real firearm in one of the photos.