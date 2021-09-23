Mexico in brief: Chihuahua police find six bullet-riddled bodies on side of highway

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Mexico have recovered six bodies under a tarp on the side of a highway near the Chihuahua-Durango border, Mexican media report.

The bodies were riddled with bullets and showed signs of violence, El Diario reported. They were located near a roadside memorial near San Jose de los Baylon, a town along Mexican Highway 24.

The newspaper reported that relatives of the victims told authorities they received an anonymous call the previous day saying their kin had been killed in Guanacevi, Durango and that their bodies would be found in Chihuahua.

The case remains under investigation.

UN donates beds to Juarez migrant shelter

A migrant shelter in Juarez, which has struggled to accommodate the high number of new arrivals in the past few weeks, has received a donation of 50 beds from a UN agency.

The Kiki Romero Gym in Central Juarez, which is being used as a migrant shelter, received 50 new beds from a UN agency. (Border Report photo)

The steel-frame beds and new mattresses were installed this week at the Kiki Romero Gym in Central Juarez, the Office of Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said.

An average of 200 to 300 migrants from Central America and Southern Mexico have been staying there since April. Most of the guests are families and single adults that have been deported from the United States under the Title 42 public health order; a few are newly arrived in the city or have been rescued from cartel safehouses, administrators have told Border Report.

The donation came from the United Nations Refugee Agency, the mayor’s office said.