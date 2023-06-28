Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was an unbreakable brotherhood at the Bayfront Convention Center on Tuesday as hundreds of police officers from all over the country gathered to honor a fallen state trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr.

A lot of tears as Trooper Rougeau’s wife, his commanders and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro spoke about the 29-year-old’s sacrifice who gave his life to rush toward danger on his day off to protect his community.

“I love you Jay. Thank you for being my everything. I knew that you would change the world Jay Rougeau. I just never imagined it would be like this,” said Chloe Rougeau, wife of Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr.

Her favorite sound being his laughter as Chloe describes her husband’s million-dollar smile through her heartfelt speech.

She showed bravery as she reflects on the love of her life whom she’s known since elementary school.

Jacques Rougeau Jr. was fatally shot in the line of duty on June 17.

“He lost his life in a manhunt for a suspect who we knew was armed and dangerous. He actually came in on his day off because they had an all-hands-on-deck effort to find this individual,” said Lieutenant Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police.

This loss hits the community hard as Lt. Reed described the county Rougeau worked in as one that is traditionally quiet and more reserved. He said this incident brings it home that something like this tragedy can happen anywhere.

“When you say goodbye to your family and friends every day, it could be your last. You’re aware of the dangers the job brings, and it makes it all that more important to highlight that work,” said lt. Reed.

“He was the kind of public servant who lived every day putting others before himself, whether he was in uniform or not. And while 29 years on this Earth was not enough, Jay left an indelible mark on all of us,” said Gov. Shapiro.

Lt. Reed said being an officer is a calling and that Trooper Rougeau gave his life doing what he does best, which is serving the community

“Trooper Rougeau died a hero. He died in the line of duty, he gave the ultimate sacrifice. We just want the family to know that we are here for them and we’re here to honor the sacrifice he made,” said Lt. Reed.

After the service, there was a procession back to Corry so that Trooper Rougeau was able to be returned home one last time.

Another officer, Trooper James Wagner, was also injured during the shooting on June 17. He is currently in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center.