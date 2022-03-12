MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools are aiming to promote diversity and inclusion, and it all starts with students filling out a survey.

MCPS wants to know what racial and systemic barriers families may face in the school community. Parents and students are asked to fill out the Antiracist Audit Survey by March 31. The audit will help MCPS improve policies and create necessary changes to better the school environment.

According to MCPS:

The audit IS a comprehensive and district-wide review of our practices and policies. Click here to read about the different areas of the audit.

The audit IS about fact-finding. Action will be determined based on the results of the audit.

The audit IS NOT about pointing fingers. We will not condone the blaming or shaming of anyone, or any group, for the actions of others.

To fill out the survey click here.