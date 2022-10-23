PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Political candidates are making their push for votes with the November General Election less than two weeks away.

From Your Local Election Headquarters, Doug Mastriano, the Republican Nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, brought his Restore Freedom Rally Saturday to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The third of his three stops took him to Fiorelli’s Banquet and Conference Center in Peckville.

Approximately 300 supporters gathered there to hear Mastriano discuss topics, including school choice, election reform, and eliminating sanctuary cities statewide.

“So, I know on 8 November we’re going to choose a new day in PA. We’re going to choose Mastriano and we’re going to come out in overwhelming numbers here and upset the liberals’ applecart,” Republican Candidate for Governor Doug Mastriano said.

“We just want our freedoms back and what we keep on seeing here time and time again is that we’re not understanding, we’re not getting the whole story from Josh Shapiro who is a career politician,” said Former Republican Luzerne County Councilman Harry Haas.

Besides his stop in Peckville, Mastriano also held rallies Saturday in Drums, Luzerne County, and East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.