Maryland’s top baby names for 2020

MARYLAND (WDVM) — School teachers may start to see more Liam, Noah, and Olivias in Maryland classrooms in the near future, according to 2020 baby name data from the Social Security Administration.

Liam is listed as the most popular baby name in the state of Maryland in 2020, and Olivia was the most popular name for girls.

On a national scale Liam, Noah, and Oliver were listed as the top three names for boys, and Olivia, Emma, and Ava were listed as the top three names for girls in 2020.

The top names for boys born in Maryland 2020 were:

Liam Noah James Lucas Benjamin William Ethan Daniel Oliver Elijah

The top names for girls born in Maryland 2020 were:

Olivia Ava Emma Sophia Charlotte Isabella Mia Amelia Abigail Madison

The top names were not too different from the 2019 list with Sophia being listed as the third most popular name for girls and Ethan being listed as the sixth most popular name for boys.