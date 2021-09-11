Marshals catch one of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Marshals Service reports the arrest of Carlos Morales, 27, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday morning. A regional fugitive task force captured Morales in Albany.

Morales was a wanted fugitive because of the October 2020 shooting death of 24-year-old Thomas Peterson in Philadelphia. Surveillance footage shows the shooter, who police identify as Morales, hiding behind a parked vehicle, ambushing Peterson in broad daylight, firing several shots, chasing him, and continuing to gun him down.

Morales was wanted for criminal homicide in Philadelphia, where investigators learned that he’d fled to Albany. With officers approaching the Albany apartment where he was staying with a woman and children, Morales reportedly tried to get away by pushing an air conditioner through a second-story window and jumping into a courtyard.

Members of the task force members ultimately took Morales into custody. They also reportedly searched the apartment, turning up 125 grams of fentanyl, 73 grams of crack, and cash. All told, they estimate the seizure to be worth over $20,000 on the street.

Morales is slated to appear before an Albany judge later on Friday.

David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York, said in a written statement: “This case demonstrates how law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions, bolstered by U.S. Marshals Service resources, can cooperate to prevent violent criminals from escaping justice by fleeing the area where their crimes are committed. The NY/NJ RFTF – Albany Division is proud to work with so many highly professional law enforcement organizations to bring this dangerous fugitive to justice.”

The Albany Divison of the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force comprises several local agencies, including the Albany, Colonie, Schenectady, Troy, and Kingston Police Departments, the New York State Police, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the DMV, the Rensselaer and Ulster County Sheriff’s Offices, and the U.S. Marshals Service.