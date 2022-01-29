WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police say a man is being charged after crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Thursday night.

Greenville Police responded to a call to Sunshine Lane in Winterville Thursday night. When officers arrived, they found Wilfred Sutton had driven his car into his former girlfriend’s apartment, damaging three apartment units in total.









Photo Credits: Allison Foster

Officer James B. Johnson confirmed with WNCT that a neighbor heard a car revving its engine, and when they looked outside they saw Sutton drive directly into the complex.

Neighbors told 9OYS around 7:18 p.m. Thursday their Ring Video Doorbell caught the motion and a ‘booming’ noise as Sutton crashed into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. He then backed up, hitting the ex’s car sending it across the parking lot hitting a neighbors car. Sutton then drove his vehicle into the building again, this time going clear through the building and crashing into a third apartment located behind the first two units.













(Emily Cervarich, WNCT photos)

Sutton is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while intoxicated.

Officers said this is a domestic-related incident. No injuries were reported by GPD, however, a neighbor told 9OYS a man from the third unit hit was driven to the hospital after the incident by another neighbor later in the night.