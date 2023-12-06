Officials have identified and formally charged a suspect after police say he stabbed two security guards, killing one of them, at Macy’s in Center City.

Police say the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. on Monday at Macy’s department store on 1300 Market Street.

Police say 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell entered the store before 11 a.m. on Monday and tried to steal hats from the store, but after he was confronted by security guards he returned the merchandise and left the store.

Around 15 minutes later, officials say Tunnell came back to the store and stabbed 27-year-old Eric Harrison in the neck. He later died at Jefferson Hospital at 11:19 a.m.

When another security guard, identified as 23-year-old Christian Mitchell, tried to intervene during the attack, police say Tunnell stabbed Mitchell in his face and arm.

Mitchell was also taken to Jefferson Hospital where he is in stable but critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office announced in a news conference on Tuesday that Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Tampering with Evidence, and Retail Theft charges have formally been filed against Tunnell.

SEPTA Police say after Tunnell left the store he tried to flee on the Market Frankford Line. Investigators say he was arrested at the Somerset subway station after SEPTA Police caught him on camera tossing a knife on the tracks.

The DA’s office said Tunnell has a history of retail theft and drug-related cases in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. Before Monday’s incident, they said there was an active warrant for his arrest in Delaware County.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Tunnell is being held without bail and a preliminary hearing will be held within two weeks.

According to Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford, Macy’s in Center City has been hit the hardest with retail theft with over 250 reports of retail theft this year.

Macy’s released a statement about the incident:

“We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy’s Center City. The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.”

The Macy’s located inside the Wanamaker building remained closed on Tuesday.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.