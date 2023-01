UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey beat Lindenwood 5-1 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State senior forward Eleri MacKay had two power play goals, while senior defense Rene Gangarosa had two assists for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State improves to 19-8-2 on the season

The series wraps up Saturday at 2:00 for the Nittany Lions’ Senior Day.