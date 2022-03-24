PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County SPCA is in the middle of a big fundraising campaign and they want your help.

“This month we are running our march for a medical campaign. It is all to do with some fundraising, to help offset the cost of all the medical care that all the animals require that come into our shelter,” said Randy Lucas, Luzerne County SPCA development director.





That medical care can add up quickly.

“The most common thing that we provide to every animal that comes into our care is vaccines and for cats is medical testing. To make sure that they are healthy, make sure that they are able to go into a home, or so we know how to give them medicine or what care they need,” explained Lucas.

Another expensive cost is spaying and neutering.

“Every animal is required to get spayed and neutered before they go home. But every other one that comes in does not spay and neutered. That helps us not only by reducing the overpopulation of the animals in the area, but it also helps the animal itself,” stated Lucas.

The march campaign will soon end and your support goes a long way.

“Every little bit counts, a lot of people sit at home thinking oh I can only give five bucks. It is not small to us, it is not small to animals like creative and the other ones in our care,” explained Lucas.

Animals like peanut butter and ducky will get medical care thanks to campaigns like this one.

“But we’re hoping to hit that goal this weekend, that would be an amazing way to start the weekend if we could hit the goal by Friday. Where only a few hundred dollars short,” stated Lucas.

For more information on donating or if you’re interested in adopting an animal head to the SPCA’s website.