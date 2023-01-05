FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night.

State police say they found and arrested 30-year-old Scott Oliver of Foster Township this afternoon.

We are currently awaiting paperwork at the district court however, so far we know Oliver is charged with one count of criminal homicide.

Troopers say Oliver allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at their home on Woodhaven Drive in Foster Township around 7:00 p.m. last night.

Officials say the victim 35-year-old Jessica Romano lived with Oliver and was inside the home before the shooting took place.

State police say Oliver fled into a wooded area as EMS took Romano to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton where she died from her injuries.

State police say around 2;00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Oliver was found in an unoccupied residence near the crime scene. Oliver was taken into custody without incident.

Eyewitness News spoke to a longtime friend of scott oliver this morning before he was caught.

“I first heard about it at 5:00 this morning and my thoughts were a train wreck, I just couldn’t believe it I didn’t want to believe it until I started reading everything on the news, and I got up here to see his dad,” explained Brandon Todd of Saint Clair.

PSP tells us the victim and Oliver lived together. We are waiting for more details at this hour on his arraignment.