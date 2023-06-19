(WTAJ) — Former Nittany Lions Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett could make history Thursday during the NBA Draft. The latest mock draft by CBS Sports’s Kyle Boone sees both Pickett and Lundy selected Thursday night, something no Penn State teammates have done in the same draft.

Boone projects Lundy (no. 40) to the champion Denver Nuggets, and Pickett (no. 46) to the Atlanta Hawks.

Penn State has not had a played drafted in the NBA since 2018 when Tony Carr was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Across various mock drafts, Lundy is a consensus pick while Pickett, an All-American, is project to be drafted in far fewer mocks.

Lundy, a 6-6 guard, shot 40-percent for three this season with the Nittany Lions and is a quintessential 3&D player testing well at the NBA combine in both shooting drills, and in athleticism. Pickett, who became Penn State’s first All-American since the 1950s, had a historic season in which he averaged 17.7 points-per-game, 7.4 rebounds-per-game and 6.6 assists-per-game. Known for what’s been called an “old man’s game” Pickett is a plays a less prototypical NBA prospect.