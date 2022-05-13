Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidate for governor Lou Barletta made another stop in Erie before the primary on May 17.

Supporters gathered at the Cakery Cafe at Copperleaf as Barletta made his case to become the Republican nominee.

The former U.S. congressman from Hazelton spoke about several topics, including his policies and his personal background.

According to a newly released Trafalgar poll, Barletta is down by 10 points to frontrunner Doug Mastriano.

Despite that, he said that he feels confident about his current standing.

“You know the important thing for me and I think this has been part of the reason why we’ve been doing so good in the polls since the day I announced is that I like to stay close to the people. Meeting people and being with real folks and listening to their concerns keep me connected and I think there’s a connection both ways,” said Lou Barletta, (R), Governor Candidate.

Barletta also made stops in downtown Erie while getting a first-hand look at development there.