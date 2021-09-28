Lost Mexican boy reunited with family in Rio Grande Valley

U.S. Border Patrol agents helped a lost 7-year-old migrant boy from Mexico with his three siblings and mother on Monday, Sept. 28, 2021, after they crossed the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas. (Border Patrol Photo)

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents helped a lost 7-year-old boy to reunite with his mother and three siblings after they crossed the Rio Grande on Monday near Mission, Texas.

The children were part of a group of 14 migrants who crossed during the early morning hours, Border Patrol said in a news release Tuesday. The children’s mother told agents she had become separated from her four children in an orchard.

Agents and law enforcement officers searched and found three of the children, but not the 7-year-old.

Hours later, the boy was recovered at a residence in the nearby town of Edinburg, with help from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies, Border Patrol said

Border Patrol agents said this added to over 1,000 rescues performed by agents in the Rio Grande Valley so far this fiscal year, which ends on Thursday.