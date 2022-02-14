EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Golden Rams Fan Club of El Paso have been around for over 30 years now as a way to bring fellow fans together.

According to member Rudy Ortiz, they have kept their spirit alive and a they have created a new family of their own.

“Our fan club we call ourselves the Ramily because were more like a family you know we love being together we love being in each other’s company and we just love cheering on our team every week.”

Their dedication rose even more after the Super Bowl 53 loss in 2019 and it paid of when the Rams made it to the big game this year.

Member Glen Rivero says they cheer on both the highs and the lows no matter what, and want to be known as the one of the loudest fan clubs in the borderland.

“You know because we have some haters were starting to get and there is a lot of bigger clubs obviously but were pretty loud and pretty proud.”

And towards the end of the game, when the Rams were up by three, the passion and emotion on everyone’s faces was evident, en route to finishing the year on a high note.

“You know what I’ve been a Rams fan for forty some years and I”m never gonna stop, Rams for life.”

After all the dedication, the Golden Rams fan club can finally say their team are Super Bowl champions.

