PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sunshine protection act would stop daylight saving time as we know it. On Tuesday, the united states senate unanimously passed the act.

This would mean starting next year we would stay permanently in daylight saving time.

“Well, I think daylight saving is an antiquated idea. I don’t know maybe it’s time to start a movement and just not push our clocks back next time,” said Scott Cannon.

An antiquated but nearly country-wide practice has still been in effect since the 1940s.

“I don’t mind when we skip ahead like we just did, you get off work and you still have some time when its light out,” expressed Laura Keller, Director of Plymouth Public Libary.

But many people have pointed to darker mornings as a potential problem for school children.

“I taught for 39 years in elementary school, and I’ve seen that when the time change occurs there’s always some kind of upheaval. Kids have to deal with that,” stated Judy Rittenhouse.

But what about a switch to standard time instead of the proposed daylight time.

“Getting dark at 4:30 lasts not for that long a period of time and then it starts to get light again. So I do not see any advantage to having daylight saving time as a permanent time,” said Mary Poremba.

Mental health advocates say that less sunlight in standard time can mean more cases of depression for some.

“I do think that overall that we as people would adjust to whatever change. Because again our bodies adapt and they want to begin homeostasis and as a result of that they would eventually the circadian rhythms would catch up,” explained Meredith Cosgrove.

“It a lot to think about, and there is not one size fits for everybody in the country,” said Keller

The sunshine protection act still needs approval in the house of representatives and President Biden’s signature before going into effect next year.