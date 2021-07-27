Local skate shop hoping Olympic skateboarding grows sport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olympics are in full swing and some of your favorites are already in the thick of it.

There’s excitement for the events we all know and love from track to swimming and gymnastics, to those new favorites like skateboarding and surfing.

“I think the United States is going to go out and perform and do what they have to to get the dub,” Clayton Godwin said.

And after being pushed back for a year the local excitement is still high.

“Every time they come around I go ahead and watch them. It’s super fascinating seeing the different stuff that’s in there so you like to see who’s good at what, like what countries thrive in what environment,” Deviance Skate Supply employee Joe Kundert said.

Whether that’s following along an event you use to compete in yourself.

“Probably the discus, I did that in high school,” Godwin said.

Or, still dabble in. Kundert works at Deviance Skate Supply and has been skateboarding more than half his life.

“It’s not something that we thought would ever happen but I don’t know it seems like the Olympics could use some youth-oriented stuff that gets the younger people into it,” Kundert said.

And now to see his sport on a global stage for the first time was something special.

“I had the live updates going on my phone like who’s scores were going what, but it was pretty incredible like Japan did amazing this year,” Kundert said.

Special in many ways, exposure around the world, kids from anywhere being able to see an action sport created right here in the United States.

“It’s going to be intriguing to see like what groups got reached by the Olympics. Like, what kids are more interested in skateboarding now that they’ve seen it on a global scale versus before,” Kundert said.

As skateboarding rolls into the games enthusiasts hope more jump into the sport.

More information on Deviance Skate Supply can be found here.