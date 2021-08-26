Local first responder on what 3rd dose means to him, urges people to get their shots

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Ronnie James is a first responder and comes in contact with dozens of people a day.

He’s also immunocompromised and plans to get his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He urges everyone to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe.”

“I do have high blood pressure, that’s the underlying condition that I have. The vaccine for me has worked very well. I’ve come in contact with COVID many times unprotected and protected and I have yet to get COVID,” said James.

James said due to his underlying condition, he’ll be getting a third dose soon.

“It’s going to offer added immunity to the virus. We’re seeing a lot of breakthrough cases,” he said.

James puts his life at risk every day to protect the community, but due to his medical condition, the virus is an added risk.

“We do come into contact with COVID patients,” James said. “We get called out to those. It’s a risk you know, but I’ve always been a first responder and firefighter and to me, public safety comes first. I’m willing to risk that for somebody else if I have to.”

James is urging everyone to do the same.

“Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. It’s the only way we’re going to get ahead of this. If we don’t get the majority vaccinated from what they’re saying there will be other variants coming out that will escape the vaccine,” said James.

For more information on how to get your the COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local health department, pharmacy, or provider.