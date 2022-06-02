TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities will be releasing more information about a deadly mass shooting at a medical complex in Tulsa.

On Wednesday evening, officials say a gunman went to the Saint Francis Hospital campus and headed to the complex’s Natalie Building, located near 61st St. and Yale Ave.

On Thursday, officials scheduled a news conference Thursday morning at 10:15 CDT to release more information about the shooting. The news conference will be shown in the player above.

Officers arrived at the scene just four minutes after the initial 911 call, and could hear gunshots coming from the building.

“Officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building and that‘s what directed them to the second floor,” Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

Police went to the second floor, where an orthopedic center is located, and found the bodies of the victims and the suspect.

In all, officials say four victims and the suspect were found dead at the medical complex.

The suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said that multiple people were wounded, saying the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Wednesday’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System happened the same week that families in Uvalde, Texas, began burying the dead from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

