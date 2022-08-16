SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Little League Baseball released a statement on a player who was sent to the hospital with injuries on Monday morning.

Officials say a player from the Mountain Region team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was transported to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained inside the dorm.

The player’s family is asking fans to keep the player in their prayers as he recovers.

Representatives from the league say they are utilizing all available resources available to them to support the player, family, coaches, and teammates.

In the interest of privacy, Little League Baseball has refused to comment further.

Updates will be provided as they are available.