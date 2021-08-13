Little League World Series: General public admission canceled due to rising COVID numbers

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In efforts to keep players, coaches and their families safe, the Little League World Series has decided to cancel public attendance.

Last month the league put out updated public guidance that would distribute 3,000 daily tickets for fans. Friday, that has been canceled. This comes after the CDC released more information about the delta variant, saying that it’s twice as contagious as some of the other variants.

“We feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to, unfortunately, limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters,” said Stephen Keener, Little League President, and CEO.

Keener goes on to say the goal is to keep everyone safe while still trying to provide an enjoyable experience for the teams that made it this far.

The teams have each received 250 team passes for their friends, families and community members which will still be honored.

The games are still scheduled to begin on August 19th and run through the 29th.