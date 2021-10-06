LIST: October fall festivals across Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Celebrate the autumn season and chillier weather with a day full of hayrides, endless views of fall foliage, seasonally inspired food trucks, family-friendly activities, and hundreds of craft vendors by visiting one of Pennsylvania’s fall festivals. See a list of top festivals across the Commonwealth, by county, below:

Adams County

National Apple Harvest Festival

When: Oct. 9-10, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday

Where: South Mountain Fairgrounds on Route 234 near Arendtsville, Pa.

What to expect: 300+ arts and craft vendors, apple art, apple jellies, apple pancake patio, live entertainment, hayrides, ax throwing, and more!

Admission Price: $10 for adults, kids under 12 are free

Clinton County

Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival

When: Oct. 8-10 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Huran Avenue, Flaming Foliage Lot, Renovo, Pa. 17764

What to expect: A three-day craft show with over 100 craft and food vendors, plus a gala parade through town before crowning the annual Flaming Foliage Festival Queen on Saturday

Admission Price: Depends on chosen activities

Carbon County

Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival

When: Recurring weekly on Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 24

Where: Josiah White Park, 1 Susquehanna Square, Jim Thorpe, Pa. 18229

What to expect: Scenic train rides, handmade arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, children’s activities, spooky ghost tours, and galleries

Admission Price: Free!

Cumberland County

Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest

When: Oct. 9-10, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sundays

Where: Adams-Ricci Park in Enola, Pa.

What to expect: Craft vendors, food trucks, pony rides and petting zoo for children, live music, a car show, and more

Admission Price: Free!

Somerset County

Seven Springs Fall Craft Days

When: Oct. 9-10, 16-17, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s Festival Grounds

What to expect: A day of 100+ crafters and artisans, fall foliage views, face painting, live performance, scenic chairlift rides, the Alpine Slide, and other outdoor adventures

Admission Price: $5 per car fee

Bucks County

Peddler’s Village OctoberFeast

When: Oct. 16-17, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa. 18938

What to expect: A weekend of German-themed food trucks, live entertainment, a stroll with larger-than-life scarecrows on Sunday, plus beer and wine for visitors ages 21+

Admission Price: Free!

Centre County

Pumpkin Festival at the Arboretum

When: Oct. 15-16, Friday from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, The Arboretum at Penn State

What to expect: A pumpkin giveaway, jack-o’-lantern carving contest, lighted nighttime display, games, crafts, refreshments, and more

Admission Price: Free!

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival

When: Oct. 16, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Bald Eagle State Park in Howard

What to expect: Local craft and food vendors, hayrides, smaller trebuchets to shoot, pumpkin pie eating contest, farmer’s market, plus the main event of pumpkins being catapulted, and possibly shot out of air cannons, into the nearby lake

Admission Price: Free!

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival

When: Oct. 16-17, hours TBD

Where: 3 Crossings Campus between 28th and 29th Streets, Pittsburgh

What to expect: A list of hour-by-hour events will be released soon, but main events include the Costume Caper 5K run/walk, pumpkin regatta, pumpkin pie eating contest, giant pumpkin sculptures, and record-breaking giant pumpkins

Admission Price: Free!

Bedford County

Bedford Fall Foliage Festival

When: Oct. 9-10

Where: Parking @108 Telegraph Road, Bedford, Pa. 15522 (Events spread through downtown Bedford)

What to expect: Over 400 vendors featuring handmade clothes, apparel, jewelry, and festive treats, plus live local entertainment, horseback riding, scarecrow making, and endless views of the changing leaves

Admission Price: Free!

Westmoreland County

Fort Ligonier Days

When: Oct. 8-10

Where: Depends on activity, visit the website by clicking here to see a full list of activities and their designated locations and times

What to expect: Commemorating a key battle of the French & Indian War with a fall foliage backdrop, spend the day watching historic battle reenactments. Also enjoy food and craft vendors, wine tasting for visitors age 21+, a 5K and Kids’ Cannonball Dash, live entertainment, and a grand parade (Saturday).

Admission Price: Free! (Fees may apply to some events)

This is a developing story. November festivals will be added as the dates get closer and details are finalized. Check back for updates and stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.