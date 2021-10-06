LIST: October fall festivals across Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Celebrate the autumn season and chillier weather with a day full of hayrides, endless views of fall foliage, seasonally inspired food trucks, family-friendly activities, and hundreds of craft vendors by visiting one of Pennsylvania’s fall festivals. See a list of top festivals across the Commonwealth, by county, below:
Adams County
National Apple Harvest Festival
When: Oct. 9-10, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday
Where: South Mountain Fairgrounds on Route 234 near Arendtsville, Pa.
What to expect: 300+ arts and craft vendors, apple art, apple jellies, apple pancake patio, live entertainment, hayrides, ax throwing, and more!
Admission Price: $10 for adults, kids under 12 are free
Clinton County
Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival
When: Oct. 8-10 at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Huran Avenue, Flaming Foliage Lot, Renovo, Pa. 17764
What to expect: A three-day craft show with over 100 craft and food vendors, plus a gala parade through town before crowning the annual Flaming Foliage Festival Queen on Saturday
Admission Price: Depends on chosen activities
Carbon County
Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival
When: Recurring weekly on Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 24
Where: Josiah White Park, 1 Susquehanna Square, Jim Thorpe, Pa. 18229
What to expect: Scenic train rides, handmade arts and crafts, food vendors, live music, children’s activities, spooky ghost tours, and galleries
Admission Price: Free!
Cumberland County
Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest
When: Oct. 9-10, 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sundays
Where: Adams-Ricci Park in Enola, Pa.
What to expect: Craft vendors, food trucks, pony rides and petting zoo for children, live music, a car show, and more
Admission Price: Free!
Somerset County
Seven Springs Fall Craft Days
When: Oct. 9-10, 16-17, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s Festival Grounds
What to expect: A day of 100+ crafters and artisans, fall foliage views, face painting, live performance, scenic chairlift rides, the Alpine Slide, and other outdoor adventures
Admission Price: $5 per car fee
Bucks County
Peddler’s Village OctoberFeast
When: Oct. 16-17, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa. 18938
What to expect: A weekend of German-themed food trucks, live entertainment, a stroll with larger-than-life scarecrows on Sunday, plus beer and wine for visitors ages 21+
Admission Price: Free!
Centre County
Pumpkin Festival at the Arboretum
When: Oct. 15-16, Friday from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, The Arboretum at Penn State
What to expect: A pumpkin giveaway, jack-o’-lantern carving contest, lighted nighttime display, games, crafts, refreshments, and more
Admission Price: Free!
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival
When: Oct. 16, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Bald Eagle State Park in Howard
What to expect: Local craft and food vendors, hayrides, smaller trebuchets to shoot, pumpkin pie eating contest, farmer’s market, plus the main event of pumpkins being catapulted, and possibly shot out of air cannons, into the nearby lake
Admission Price: Free!
Allegheny County
Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival
When: Oct. 16-17, hours TBD
Where: 3 Crossings Campus between 28th and 29th Streets, Pittsburgh
What to expect: A list of hour-by-hour events will be released soon, but main events include the Costume Caper 5K run/walk, pumpkin regatta, pumpkin pie eating contest, giant pumpkin sculptures, and record-breaking giant pumpkins
Admission Price: Free!
Bedford County
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival
When: Oct. 9-10
Where: Parking @108 Telegraph Road, Bedford, Pa. 15522 (Events spread through downtown Bedford)
What to expect: Over 400 vendors featuring handmade clothes, apparel, jewelry, and festive treats, plus live local entertainment, horseback riding, scarecrow making, and endless views of the changing leaves
Admission Price: Free!
Westmoreland County
Fort Ligonier Days
When: Oct. 8-10
Where: Depends on activity, visit the website by clicking here to see a full list of activities and their designated locations and times
What to expect: Commemorating a key battle of the French & Indian War with a fall foliage backdrop, spend the day watching historic battle reenactments. Also enjoy food and craft vendors, wine tasting for visitors age 21+, a 5K and Kids’ Cannonball Dash, live entertainment, and a grand parade (Saturday).
Admission Price: Free! (Fees may apply to some events)
For Midstate festivals, check out abc27’s curated list of festivals (by county), here!
This is a developing story. November festivals will be added as the dates get closer and details are finalized. Check back for updates and stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.