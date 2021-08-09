L&I to launch statewide virtual job training program this Friday

LANCASTER — If you’ve worried about going back to school because of cost, Pennsylvania is taking the initiative to prepare people for the workforce for free.

On Monday, Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland announced the free online job training program SkillUp PA will launch across the entire state this Friday, Aug. 14. Pennsylvania joins 17 other states using this program.

Ireland said she hopes the program will help Pennsylvania job seekers gain new skills they need to get better jobs and become quality employees.

“SkillUp PA is another great example of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to help Pennsylvania workers and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary Ireland. “This new virtual job training program is a true win-win for Pennsylvanians who need to enter the workforce or advance their career as well as the businesses who will get a new pipeline of the skilled workers they need to succeed.”

As part of L&I’s initiative to transform the workforce landscape, PA CareerLink is adding to its program offerings with SkillUp PA’s enhanced virtual options to support reskilling and upskilling Pennsylvania’s workforce.

The program offers training in various fields of study, including:

Accounting/Finance

Clerical

Customer Service

Human Resources

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Microsoft Office

Project Management

Soft skills (communication, time management, professionalism, etc.).

L&I is using 100 percent federal funding under the Wagner-Peyser program for this online learning tool. The total dollar amount for the program for the next three years is $2.64 million ($880,000 annually).

Anybody interested in SkillUP virtual training can click HERE to register or to find out more information.

