Lawsuit filed for families of 5 children who died in 2019 daycare fire

A lawsuit has been filed for the families of the five children who died in a daycare fire in August 2019.

On August 11, 2019, five children died in a house fire at the Harris Family Daycare on West 11th Street.

Four of the five children that died in the fire were siblings — La’Myhia Jones (8), Luther Jones Jr. (6), Ava Jones (4), and Jaydan Augustyniak (9 months); and unrelated 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley.

The lawsuit was filed by Philadelphia based law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky.

Attorney Robert Zimmerman released the following statement to Action News:

“Our firm continues to diligently pursue justice for the victims of the August 11, 2019 tragedy that resulted in the deaths of five children. Through our comprehensive investigation to date – that has included forensic analyses of recovered evidence from the scene – we are determined to take all necessary steps through the justice system to hold accountable those responsible for this mass-casualty fatal fire.”

Following the deaths of the children, the fire was ruled accidental, caused by an electrical failure associated with a routinely-used extension cord. The fire’s origin was determined to have started in the living room.

Since the devastating daycare fire, both the City of Erie Code Enforcement and the fire department are performing yearly inspections of buildings, including daycare facilities.

The mother of 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley filed a wrongful death lawsuit 6 months after the death of her child.

