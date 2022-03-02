(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s one of the larger animal abuse cases in recent memory where 47 animals were found in a home on Lighthouse Street two years ago in May. It could have been a disaster, instead it is one of the best success stories in local animal enforcement.

Birch the dog has a pretty good life living on a farm with his owner Mike and his family.

“He’s just happy. We got another dog, and he just loves being with people, and he listens well. He’s just a real pleasurable dog to have,” said Mike Cain, Adopted Birch.

As you can probably tell, Rose doesn’t have a lot in common with Birch. For one she is a cat, and her family lives in the city, not the farm.

“My heart was broken. It really was. To know that someone could do that to an animal, I mean they’re your kids,” said Debra Wolfram, Adopted Rose.

What the two share is a dark chapter. They are just two of 47 animals that were found in a home on Lighthouse Street. This prompted one of the larger Humane Society investigations in recent history.

With that number of animals abused and neglected, the death toll was expected to be high. Somehow, all of the animals pulled out alive, and not only survived, but found new homes too.

All of them.

“There were 47 animals seized from the house. Unfortunately, one was deceased upon removal from the home, so that’s why it was 46 that we can say happily all found their homes,” said Lisa Stiles, Animal Enforcement.

This means that Birch and Rose, along with the other survivors of Lighthouse Street, share something else as well… a happy ending.