RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 20 agencies responded to a propane explosion and fire at the Rapho Township municipal storage building in Lancaster County on Wednesday morning.

Six employees were outside the building around 6 a.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road at the time of the explosion. Currently there are no reported injuries.

Officials say the incident began as a gas leak around 5:45 a.m. and around 6 a.m. there was an explosion at the storage building. The building, which stored vehicles and other equipment, was destroyed and officials are working on forming a mutual aid agreement with neighboring communities for services and equipment.

The township municipal building was also damaged by the explosion and engineers are assessing the structure.

Fire departments, law enforcement and EMS are on site and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

The 900 block of Colebrook Road is closed for the day and may remain closed through the week. Contractors are burning off remaining propane and neighbors may see a flame in the area.

Video of explosion from a nearby building.

The American Red Cross is on the scene and providing an evacuation center at East Fairview Church of the Brethren for the residents of six nearby homes who were evacuated.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who believe they have property damage are asked to contact their insurance company immediately.

If you have damage fro the explosion or debris on your property, you can also email manager@raphotownship.com with your name, address, phone number, pictures, and a description of the damage.