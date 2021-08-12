Lancaster City Police charge man for stabbing, placing cadaver head in freezer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police say they uncovered a graphic and violent crime scene at a home on the 200 block of Strawberry Street Wednesday.

Police say a relative of 32-year-old Donald Meshey, Jr. called authorities Wednesday morning saying she believed she had seen the head of one of her family members in a freezer.

When officers arrived, they say Meshey, Jr. told them he stabbed what he thought was a ‘cadaver doll’ that looked and sounded like his father for two to three minutes with a knife before dismembering the body and placing the head in a freezer.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that the head from the freezer was a human head.

Meshey, Jr. is charged with Criminal Homicide, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Police say investigators continue to process the crime scene and collect evidence. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased victim.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to check on an emotional subject at a residence at 202 W. Strawberry Street.

