PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A brand of kiwi being sold in Pennsylvania and other states is being recalled for potential Listeria contamination.

The Kiwifruit comes from David Oppenheimer and Company. Under the Zespri brand name, the company is voluntarily recalling all one-pound clamshells of organic green kiwifruit bearing the Zespri brand and UPC 8 18849 02009 3, and with a GTIN bar code of 9400 9552.

The organic green kiwifruit being recalled was shipped between June 14, and July 7, and sold in clamshells at retail locations in FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

Zespri organic green kiwifruit shipped after Aug. 7, in one-pound plastic clamshells with a WHITE STICKER that includes a Work Order (WO) number and a “packed on” date of Aug. 4 is NOT affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date. No other David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC products are part of this voluntary recall.

Those who still have any of these products are urged not to consume them and to discard them immediately. Anyone with questions may contact David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC (Oppy) at 1-866-698-2580, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. PDT, or send an email to contact@oppy.com.