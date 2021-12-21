BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation is receiving a $500,000 grant from the state as part of a community improvement project.

The former green church, which currently sits along Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg, is set to be transformed into a mixed-use commercial facility.

The church has been out of use since the early 1980s due to the congregation outgrowing the space, until 2005, O.K Stuckey and Sons Printing used the space. Since then, nobody has used the space.

The funding is coming from the Keystone Communities program, which is also working and aiding other projects in both Centre and Clearfield counties. Centre county is set to receive $23,280 for the renovation of a two-story brick building in downtown Philipsburg. While Clearfield county is receiving $50,000 to help the facade program, which helps improve downtown DuBois by offering grants to businesses and property owners.

An additional five and a half million dollars will be dispersed across Pennsylvania to improve communities across the state.