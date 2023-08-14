UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s rushing attack last year was one of the most dominant in the nation. It was led by a pair of freshmen in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman Of The Year and is garnering a lot of attention, but don’t sleep on Allen as he had just as strong of a season.

Last year Allen rushed for 867 yards and had 10 touchdowns while averaging more than five yards per carry. In 2022 Allen and Singleton became the first Penn State duo to rush for 850 or more yards in a season.

“We think we got two number one backs. That’s how we treat them internally,” said head coach James Franklin. “They’re really good complementary pieces because although they’re both big backs, they have different running styles. “

This year Allen hopes to be more explosive to break out bigger runs and feels that all starts with doing the little things.

“I want to improve on a lot of things. I feel I left a lot of yards out there that could have benefited me and have way bigger runs,” said Allen. “So, I just want to work on details. Doing the little things just keep getting better. Catch a pass and run everything for just the little details.”

One area that we didn’t see Allen in as much last year was in the passing game. He has bulked up to 221 pounds from 206 last season and hopes the added muscle will help him as a pass blocker.