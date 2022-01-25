EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Juarez, Mexico, are reporting the arrest of a man and a woman in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a lesbian couple.

The Chihuahua state police said a woman only identified as Jaqueline Isela C.R. on Jan. 15 lured Nohemi Medina and Tania Julissa Martinez to a home in the rural community of San Isidro east of Juarez. There, she and a man named David R. murdered and mutilated the two women and spread their remains along the Juarez-Porvenir Highway hours later.



Jaqueline Isela C.R. David R., 24, and Jaqueline Isela C.R., 25.

Police said Jacqueline Isela C.R., 25, and David R., 24, are being held on charges of aggravated feminicide – a legal term that reflects enhanced penalties for those that target women for violent acts. Medina and Martinez were a self-identified lesbian couple.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office earlier said the women were killed because of their “economic activities and individuals they associated with.” However, in a Monday news release announcing the arrests, the AG’s Office did not specify why, exactly, the couple was murdered.

The state police’s Crime Against Women Unit investigated the case. The arrests took place after a search warrant allegedly found evidence at the crime scene where the murders were committed.

The Attorney General’s Office said more information would be forthcoming later, to ensure “complete transparency in the procurement of justice.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing in Juarez on Jan. 28.