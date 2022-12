UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced on Twitter that he has declared for the NFL Draft and will forego the Nittany Lions Bowl Game.

Porter has been a lockdown defensive back this season and has 27 tackles and 11 pass break ups in 10 games played. Porter missed two games with appendicitis, but returned against Michigan State.

Porter was named to the All Big Ten First Team by the coaches and media.