(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Michael Burham has escaped from the Warren County Jail. He was last seen July 6 at approximately 11:20 p.m. wearing orange and white overalls with crocks and a denim jacket. Burham is considered very dangerous.

Authorities are urging citizens to lock their doors, stay vigilant and call 911 if anything is out of the ordinary.

Michael Burham is accused of raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire, and kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint in Warren County.

Burham was held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond.

This story is breaking. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest on this story.