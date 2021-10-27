James Franklin remains committed to Penn State beyond 2021

James Franklin says he’s committed to Penn State beyond this season. This news comes after a report of him changing agents came out yesterday, but Franklin says that change happened over the summer.

We’ve seen his name come up for a few high profile jobs in LSU and USC this season. Franklin has spoken with the Penn State leadership council about it over the course of the season. The latest news comes after a disappointing loss to Illinois, but Franklin is trying to block out all distractions.

“My focus is completely on Illinois and this team and this program,” said Franklin. “I think I’ve shown over my eight years my commitment to this community and this university and that’s kind of my statement.”

Obviously Franklin meant he’s focused on Ohio State rather than Illinois. The other big takeaway from today’s press conference was Franklin admitting that Sean Clifford wasn’t fully healthy and was very limited in their loss to Illinois. Despite that, Franklin expects Clifford to be fully healthy to take on the Buckeyes.