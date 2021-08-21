Jackson girl uses lemonade stand to give back to her community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Sitting behind a sign and table nine-year-old Faith Murdock setups shop every week behind what she calls Faith’s Heavenly lemonade stand, but she’s not putting a cent in her piggy bank.

Faith wants to give every dollar made back to the people in her community that need it right now.

“Because I thought one good deed could start a chain reaction, said Faith.

It’s an idea she says came to her one night after watching the news and seeing the need in her community.

“When I dreamed about having a lemonade stand I decided to copy my dream.”

So far she’s raised more than a thousand dollars, giving the money to the families affected by the tragedy at Faster Horses or to kids in need to buy school supplies. It’s another idea she had after seeing kids show up to class without a backpack.

“The schools can probably use them for their school supplies for art projects or they can let the kids borrow it.”

Her mom whose helped her along the way says. seeing what her daughter has done and how the communities come together in support is teaching her a new lesson.

“Alone like we can do so little, but together we can just do so much more than what we’re pretty much capable of doing if we just come together,” said Kayla Murdock.

They call it faith it till you make it. It’s a slogan fitted across t-shirts that she’s also selling with the hope to inspire others to give back when people need it most.

“What comes out of this is something really good, said Faith.