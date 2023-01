BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on I-355 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, the small passenger plane landed on I-355 at Boughton Road near Bolingbrook, Illinois without crashing.

SkyCam 9 photo above plane that landed on I-355.

ISP said there have been no injuries reported at this time.

